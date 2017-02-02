Oreo Beer Has Arrived & It Combines Two Of The World’s Most Wonderful Things

One of the world's most perfect partnerships is Oreos and milk. The delicious crunch of the chocolate cookies is softened and somehow made even more satisfying when you wash it all down. It's a food-beverage match made in heaven, so you'd think it would be hard to beat. However, that didn't stop the Veil Brewing Company from trying. Yesterday, the Virginia-based brewery released its brand new Oreo beer. That's right, Veil Brewing has brought Oreo cookies together with a different, possibly more exciting beverage, beer. As a nod to the much-beloved Oreos and milk combo, the beer is actually a chocolate milk stout, according to the brewery's website. This 7% Hornswoggle stout was made with 100 pounds of crushed Oreos, so it's basically the grown-up version of your favourite childhood snack. Plus you can get a little buzz while consuming some of the best cookies around. Maybe Oreo should change it's slogan to "Beer's Favourite Cookie."
