This Woman Used A Pair Of Tights To Make A Point About Body Image

Same girl, same day, same time. ? Not a before and after. Not a weight loss transformation. Not a diet company promotion. ? I am comfortable with my body in both. Neither is more or less worthy. Neither makes me more or less of a human being. Neither invites degrading comments and neither invites sleezy words. ? We are so blinded to what a real unposed body looks like and blinded to what beauty is that people would find me less attractive within a 5 second pose switch! How insanely ridiculous is that!? ? I love taking these, it helps my mind so much with body dysmorphia and helps me rationalise my negative thoughts. ? Don't compare, just live for you. There is no one on this planet who's like you and that's pretty damn amazing don't ya think. The world doesn't need another copy, it needs you. ? We are worthy, valid and powerful beyond measure ?? (If you don't pull your tights up as high as possible are you really human?)

Milly Smith (@selfloveclubb) on Jan 29, 2017