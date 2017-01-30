How To Slay The SAG Awards Red Carpet, According To Natalia Dyer

A fresh face with an adventurous approach to fashion, expected to have a big night? There's one particular label that fits the bill and came to Goreski's mind. "As soon as I found out I was working with Natalia, I immediately thought of Miu Miu," he admitted — unsurprising, seeing as the Italian fashion house has historically been popular among the young, chic Hollywood set, such as the Fanning sisters, Tavi Gevinson, and Rowan Blanchard. "Their designs are so fresh and cool, so I was happy when we began discussing options for her and the red dress came through. I knew it was perfect for her." The winning Miu Miu gown is a fitted-bodice, slip-style dress with pink floral embellishments. Those tiny plastic flowers, the stylist noted, are hand-sewn onto the gown. Plus, another little secret that might not be obvious to viewers at home about Dyer's look? "There are really high platform shoes under this gown," Goreski said. No matter what goes down during the broadcast, Dyer's already a winner in our book.