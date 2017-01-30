How To Slay The SAG Awards Red Carpet, According To Natalia Dyer

We can imagine an actor never forgets the first time they attend an award show as a nominee — especially when one shows up wearing Miu Miu. That's the case for Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer at the SAG Awards, at least, who's up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series alongside her Netflix cast mates. And, with the help of stylist Brad Goreski, the 20-year-old was a quick addition to best-dressed lists across the board. "I think it's important to make an impression without trying too hard," Goreski told Refinery29 about dressing a client for their first time at a given award show. "A big red carpet like the SAG Awards is a great place to showcase someone's style and set the tone for what designers they are going to be wearing." The fashion at this particular event is more laid-back than other Hollywood shindigs, he explained — black tie, but not as buttoned-up as the Academy Awards. So, something he tries to do is keep the ensemble bold and colourful (and steer away from black) in order to make his client stand out. Goreski and Dyer had actually never met in person prior to her SAG Awards fitting, he said, although they've worked together in the past. So, they conspired on the fashion game-plan long-distance, while Dyer was filming season two of Stranger Things. "I want her to look her age and like herself," Goreski told us of the responsibility in dressing someone who's both new to the industry and new to red carpets, which he noted can sometimes mean making someone look much older than they actually are. He sees his job, then, as making sure his clients look and feel authentic. Luckily, he and Dyer were on the same page when Goreski shared his ideas for the SAG Awards with her: "Natalia is very game to try different things. She looks good in everything so narrowing down the options is the biggest challenge."
A fresh face with an adventurous approach to fashion, expected to have a big night? There's one particular label that fits the bill and came to Goreski's mind. "As soon as I found out I was working with Natalia, I immediately thought of Miu Miu," he admitted — unsurprising, seeing as the Italian fashion house has historically been popular among the young, chic Hollywood set, such as the Fanning sisters, Tavi Gevinson, and Rowan Blanchard. "Their designs are so fresh and cool, so I was happy when we began discussing options for her and the red dress came through. I knew it was perfect for her." The winning Miu Miu gown is a fitted-bodice, slip-style dress with pink floral embellishments. Those tiny plastic flowers, the stylist noted, are hand-sewn onto the gown. Plus, another little secret that might not be obvious to viewers at home about Dyer's look? "There are really high platform shoes under this gown," Goreski said. No matter what goes down during the broadcast, Dyer's already a winner in our book.
