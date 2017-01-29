Want to dine out, but don't want to wait for a table? Don't worry, Google is here to help. According to Food & Wine, Google Maps will show you how crowded a restaurant is in real time. It's all thanks to a recent update that provides live data of how busy a restaurant is at any given time. Before, you could check the app for an eatery's "popular times," which allowed you to see when a place was at its busiest. Unfortunately, it wasn't always the most accurate being that it relied on predictive statistics, not live ones. Now, though, you can avoid the rush by finding a place to eat that works with your schedule any time you're hungry. No reservation, no problem. Even better this new update lets you know the average wait-times for the restaurant you're thinking of checking out, allowing you to make an educated decision on where to eat when you're trying to use your time wisely. The latest Google Maps upgrade isn't exactly new, it's been available on your desktop since Black Friday, but this is the first time it's available on mobile devices.
Advertisement