Say hello to your new 4pm pick-me-up. McVitie's, the maker of some of our favourite snacks, has launched a 'healthy' version of one of the nation's most beloved biscuits: Chocolate Digestives. Chocolate-covered Digestive Thins weigh 63% less than regular Chocolate Digestives at 6.2g per biscuit, compared with 16.7g. The biscuits come in three flavours – milk chocolate, dark chocolate and milk chocolate cappuccino, and sound like perfect accompaniments to a nice warm mug of caffeine. McVitie's said the Thins are aimed at people with healthy intentions and younger consumers who feel the need for "little, yet indulgent rewards", MailOnline reported. Late last year it was revealed that sales of 'everyday biscuits' including Digestives, Custard Creams and Rich Teas had crumbled in the UK. Instead, people are opting for 'healthier' snack bars, Jaffa Cakes and biscuits made with oats, such as belVita, the BBC reported. We don't believe anyone should be made to feel guilty for eating certain foods or as if they're 'indulging' by eating more than one wafer-thin biscuit. Eat what makes you happy and let that be the end of it. But it's always good to have new snack options when the mid-afternoon slump hits.
Advertisement