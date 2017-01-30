When Chrissy Teigen got pregnant via IVF, she intentionally chose a female embryo, hoping to ignite a special father-daughter bond between John Legend and his first child. She definitely succeeded on that front. You only have to glance at the singer's social feeds to see how much Legend adores their baby girl Luna. But now, Teigen says ready to diversify her family with the addition of a male child. "Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure!" she told Giuliana Rancic at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, according to People. This isn't the first time Teigen has said she wants more children with Legend. "A boy will come along,” she told People last year. "We’ll get there too, so it’s not like we really have to pick." We wonder if the next Legend child will be a musical prodigy like Luna. A brother-sister duo is just about the only thing that could top the family's already adorable sing-alongs.
