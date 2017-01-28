This London Bar Has Launched A Harry Potter-Inspired Cocktail

If you've wanted to try a tankard of Butterbeer ever since you read the Harry Potter books, one London cocktail bar can now help you out. The Blind Pig, a Soho drinking den owned by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton, has launched a "Half A Pint O' Buttah" cocktail inspired by J.K. Rowling's beloved novels. Priced at £10.50, the Potter-themed tipple is apparently made by blending Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Kamm & Sons, thyme, butterscotch, ￼￼￼citrus, bitters, and beer.
According to industry website The Spirits Business, the Butterbeer-style cocktail is part of The Blind Pig's new "Long and Short Great British Tails" menu, which comprises cocktails inspired by classic British children's stories. Other drinks on the menu nod to Alice in Wonderland, The BFG, Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, and more. The new menu, which features artwork designed to "capture the essence of each story" by illustrator Masha Karpushina, went on sale at The Blind Pig earlier this week. "Everyone has a favourite story from their childhood, so the idea for this list was to capture these shared memories and bring them to life with a playful yet grown-up twist," Jamie Jones of the bar's parent company told The Spirits Business. You can find out more - and see pictures of the other book-themed cocktails - over on The Blind Pig's Facebook page.
