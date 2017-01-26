18 Celebrities Who Rock Leggings Outside Of The Gym

Okay, can we all agree that the leggings debate is pretty much over at this point? For some pretty obvious reasons (including their undeniable utility), they're here to stay. And really, do we have to explain why it's difficult to denounce an item of clothing that is as comfortable and versatile as a trusty pair of leggings? Like us, you probably have a pair — or five — in your closets. But we're not afraid to say we're satisfied with the way celebrities have added new meaning to the everyday staple. They've gone from being something you probably only wore with a yoga mat in hand to the stretchy bottoms that, no matter how hard you try, you just can't quit.