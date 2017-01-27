Taylor Swift & Zayn Writhe Around, Trash Hotel Rooms In New “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” Video

You can't have a song on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack and not be prepared to unleash your inner sex bomb. And that, folks, is why we've just seen Taylor Swift writhe around on a bed in lacy bra and garter stockings. After much teasing, the video for Swift's collaboration with Zayn, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," was released at midnight. What could possibly keep us up so late? How about Zayn Malik reaching peak-heartthrob in a full beard and dapper all-black suit? Or Swift rocking glittery red lipstick and wearing an off-the-shoulder trench that screams Corinne-from-The-Bachelor-searching-the-mansion-for-Reddi-Wip? She and Zayn dodge the Gigi Hadid issue — she's close friends with his model girlfriend — by mostly staying away from one another. Hunted down by paparazzi, Zayn seeks refuge in a slick hotel with sexy red lighting and, apparently, a tolerant attitude to guests who smash up their room service. Swift is also staying there, attending some sort of orgy and making a right mess out of pouring champagne. She and Zayn belt their hearts out, look moody, and trash their rooms. But don't take our word for it. See for yourself via the video below.
