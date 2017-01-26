What's even more fun than watching guys narrate makeup tutorials? Watching them misidentify the products in them. As a (genius) experiment, vlogger Selena Faye challenged her Twitter followers to show their boyfriends a picture of a Beautyblender and ask them to guess what it was.
Ok, send your boyfriend (or male friend) this pic asking him "what is this?" Screenshot his response and reply under here ?? pic.twitter.com/ZaxLal2alK— $elena Faye? (@_SelenaFaye) January 24, 2017
"I was texting a guy friend and he just swore he pays so much attention, even when I’m doing my makeup," she told Buzzfeed. "So I sent him a pic of the beauty blender and asked him, 'what’s this?' And his reply was 'a makeup brush.' He was so wrong." And, it turns out, many others were too. The guesses included "egg," "klown nose," "Ernie's nose," "apple," "stress reliever," and "butt plug." We really hope nobody these speculations don't influence how anyone uses these.
@_SelenaFaye @KT_Wohlford kt ?? pic.twitter.com/FVWYTaA8jJ— Lizard Queen (@kingrabbitheart) January 25, 2017
@_SelenaFaye how'd I get pressed tho pic.twitter.com/6ZolHVdLXQ— $andra ? (@_sandprincess) January 25, 2017
@KT_Wohlford @kingrabbitheart @_SelenaFaye "ernie's nose" ??? pic.twitter.com/LTYT3RpKEB— Sam (@shackleshark) January 25, 2017
Well my boyfriend thinks a beauty blender could be a butt plug plus many other things. pic.twitter.com/32mDlAyY7C— petty wap (@lilvanillabean) January 25, 2017
But our favourite was "that piece of shit that you always make me get up to go soak."
Of course, if you're a dude who's well-versed in the art of the Beautyblender, power to you. But if you're not, we have to thank you for the endless entertainment.
