Nasty Women Are Getting Tattoos After The Women’s March

Last week's Women's March was a historic event that showed legislators just how many of us are willing to fight for gender equality, LBGTQ rights, healthcare access, and so much more. Across the world on that day, it was impossible to turn on the news, walk out the door, or log on to social media without being hit by a wave of inspirational messages and powerful artwork on shirts, signs, and banners.
And the passion hasn't died down just because the protest ended. Search #feministtattoo on Instagram and you'll notice a surge of posts since Saturday that document the beautiful and badass ink people are getting to memorialise this moment in time.
One popular design? The delicate Venus symbol placed on the base of a finger (we'll let you guess which one). Others went for can’t-miss-it pieces, like an oversized portrait of a suffragette. And of course, there's a whole lot of don't-mess-with-me text. Ahead, see how today's feminists are wearing their ethos on their sleeves, wrists, and ankles. The ink is so cool, it might just be worth facing your fear of needles.