Shia LaBeouf Arrested Following Altercation At NYC Protest

Shia LaBeouf was arrested last night after clashing with a young man at his "He Will Not Divide Us" protest/art installation, the NYPD has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. In an altercation that appears to be separate from his much-publicised encounter with an alleged white supremacist earlier in the week, the actor is accused of attacking a 25-year-old male. The incident took place outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, NY, where LaBeouf is hosting his anti-Trump art project. It's as yet unclear what provoked the heated exchange, but sources say LaBeouf got physical. "Shia took umbrage with this individual for whatever reason, pulling the scarf that was around his head and neck area and in the course of doing so, scratched his face," an NYPD spokesperson told ET. "Shia also pushed this individual. This individual sustained visible injuries, scratches to his face.” The spokesperson added that the American Honey star "will most likely be charged with misdemeanour assault.” The man he is accused of attacking reportedly refused medical treatment. Meanwhile, a Twitter feed for "He Will Not Divide Us" claims that LaBeouf has been released by police. Conflicting videos from the "He Will Not Divide Us" livestream have surfaced, purporting to show the incident in question. At this time it's unclear which video, if any, accurately depicts the altercation.
