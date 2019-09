Check Out London’s New House Dedicated To Pantone’s Colour Of The Year

At the end of last year we were excited to find out what colour the experts at Pantone had chosen as the shade of 2017, and after a pretty miserable 2016 we were pleased with their decision: Greenery . The hue, officially known as 15-0343 TCX, was described as a “fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring” – what better colour to evoke the spirit of turning over a new leaf? If you don't fancy channelling these positive vibes by dressing up in a Kermit costume though, there's another way to immerse yourself in the cheerful shade. Pantone has teamed up with Airbnb to convert a warehouse in London's Clerkenwell into an "outside in" tropical forest of greenery, Event magazine reported . Upon entering the building, guests will find themselves immersed in Pantone's colour of 2017. They'll be invited to sample health food and drink, wellness and relaxation sessions and green-themed masterclasses. The warehouse boasts a woodland reception, tented children's nook, herb kitchen and an indoor greenhouse, which doubles as a dining room. And get this – there's even a garden bedroom with a mown lawn, topiaries and soporific plants.