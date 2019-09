Donald Trump Is Reinstating A Policy That Restricts Abortions

Nicole Cheetham, director of the International Youth Health and Rights Division, tells Refinery29 that it can even result in these organisations shutting down altogether if they are unable to survive financially. It's also predicted to actually drive up abortion rates. A study from Stanford University School of Medicine, published by the World Health Organisation in 2011, found that abortion rates went up by 40% when the policy was last instated under President Bush. The study also estimated that women were twice as likely to have an unsafe abortion after the policy went into effect — something that accounts for about 13% of maternal deaths globally. "This policy not only endangers the survival, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women by increasing unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions." Katja Iversen, president and CEO of Women Deliver said in a statement. “It will also stop progress for girls and women in its tracks.” U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the only woman on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, agreed. "We know that when family planning services and contraceptives are easily accessible, there are fewer unplanned pregnancies, maternal deaths, and abortions," she said in a statement. "And when women have control over their reproductive health, it improves the long-term health of mothers and children and creates a lasting economic benefit." She added: "I will continue to stand up to President Trump and Republican leadership in Congress who are intent on rolling back women's access to reproductive healthcare, and will introduce bipartisan legislation to repeal the Global Gag Rule for good.​​​"