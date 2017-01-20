Well, the day has come. The speculation is over. And we finally know which designer dressed Melania Trump for her first day as First Lady. Iconic American designer Ralph Lauren created a (very Jackie O.) baby blue dress for FLOTUS that she matched with pumps and dish-washing gloves of the same shade. This stunt comes after several designers spoke out against dressing Trump toward the end of the campaign trail, including Tom Ford, Sophie Theallet, and more. But, all feelings aside — fashion first — we think Trump looks great. It's not exactly a surprise the designer dressed Trump, seeing as Ralph Lauren is an iconic American label and has dressed just about every First Lady before her. But, the backlash part of the whole collaboration is new, and boy, has it already begun. One look through Twitter this morning brings about a cold wave of shade and the possible christening of a new hashtag #FashionAgainstFacism. Where most feel the pairing is unfitting due to president-elect Trump's rhetoric throughout the campaign, others may judge the move based on taste alone. At this moment, the only word we have from Ralph Lauren comes via a Tweet by New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman. "It was important to us to uphold the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment," camp Lauren said. A moment it is. We've reached out to the brand for additional comment, and will update this story as soon as we hear back.
Advertisement