I Tried Clean Sleeping For A Week & I’ve Never Been More Tired

I’m knackered. I can only conclude that Gwynnie spent some of that Iron Man money on buying extra hours for her day, because there is no way she’s writing books, acting in films, giving herself foot massages, not looking at any screens for an hour before bed and still managing to get 10 hours sleep a night. She must be so behind on TV! When does she go to the gym? When does she have sex? Does she even see her friends? Has she turned her boyfriend into glorified domestic staff? Doesn’t she ever lie in bed and just have to google something right then and there? Is this just another way to tell women they’re doing something wrong (that they’ve been doing right for years)? In conclusion, I’ve been clean sleeping all week, yet I’ve never been so tired. If anyone wants to buy me a special copper oxide-infused pillowcase, though, please do, because I look 10 years older than I did last Friday.