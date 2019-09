Nothing makes our minds wander to thoughts of beach days and poolside afternoons quite like the act of swaddling on a chilly winter day. We're clearly not alone, as Polyvore reported that searches for swimwear are up on its platform right now. Once the site notices a spike in interest in a particular category, its Insights team begins to draw out emerging trends that are reflective of what you're bound to scroll past on Instagram in a few month's time, once everyone finally takes the warm getaways they planned when the weather was truly rotten. As far as beachwear goes, Polyvore has already identified a few silhouettes that have already been cropping up everywhere — and are showing no signs of stopping. The one-piece suit continues to rule above all in the swimwear category. In 2017, though, it's the high-leg cut that's becoming an early favourite: This silhouette has seen a 99% increase in searches since January of last year. (During the interim, it's become the swimsuit shape of choice for the Kardashian crew , which no doubt played a role in the renewed interest in the very '80s style.)