Nothing makes our minds wander to thoughts of beach days and poolside afternoons quite like the act of swaddling on a chilly winter day. We're clearly not alone, as Polyvore reported that searches for swimwear are up on its platform right now. Once the site notices a spike in interest in a particular category, its Insights team begins to draw out emerging trends that are reflective of what you're bound to scroll past on Instagram in a few month's time, once everyone finally takes the warm getaways they planned when the weather was truly rotten. As far as beachwear goes, Polyvore has already identified a few silhouettes that have already been cropping up everywhere — and are showing no signs of stopping. The one-piece suit continues to rule above all in the swimwear category. In 2017, though, it's the high-leg cut that's becoming an early favourite: This silhouette has seen a 99% increase in searches since January of last year. (During the interim, it's become the swimsuit shape of choice for the Kardashian-Jenner crew, which no doubt played a role in the renewed interest in the very '80s style.)
High-neck swimwear has also seen a spike, according to Polyvore — along with the more conservative "swim dress" style, which is up 23% in searches. Monokinis and mesh one-pieces round out the very diverse top five.
Most curiously, though, the top swim colour on Polyvore right now isn't the brightest, most springy of hues. In fact, it's the opposite: Searches for flesh-coloured suits are up a whopping 145% since last year. (Another trend championed by the Instagram set.) It's followed up by white, which is the second most popular shade on the site.
There's also a big mix of fabrics represented in Polyvore's report, too. Interest in neoprene suits, for instance, has gone up 48% over the past year. Less conventional materials like crochet and the aforementioned mesh have also been trending (currently #2 and #3, respectively, on Polyvore's fabric trends ranking). Meanwhile, nostalgic textiles, like sheer and metallic materials, are still going strong. So, maybe keep those neon bikinis you scored at the American Apparel closing sale in the bag for now. Unless they're metallic, of course — in which case, you're right on trend.
