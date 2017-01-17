We Finally Know What’s Happening To Michelle Obama’s Social Media Accounts

In addition to her epic dance moves and the success of her Let's Move! campaign, First Lady Michelle Obama has proven herself to be a strong force on social media. Her accounts across Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat have been equally silly, inspiring, and encouraging. Her online presence has allowed the public to get to know Mrs. Obama on a deeper level, helping to cement her place as one of the most beloved first ladies in American history. But, until now, it was unclear what Michelle Obama's social media presence would look like going forward. We knew only that Melania Trump would have the option to take over @FLOTUS and that Michelle Obama's past tweets as FLOTUS will transfer to @FLOTUS44, where will they will be archived by the National Archives and Records Administration. Similarly, on Instagram, @MichelleObama will be archived at @MichelleObama44. But where can we go to continue hearing from and following Michelle Obama out of office? Today, the First Lady unveiled her plans for social media after she and the president leave 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Rest assured, she will continue to be active online. "I see my social media accounts as a fun, accessible way people can get to know me directly," the first lady said in a statement to Refinery29. "And as I transition from First Lady to private citizen, I plan to keep reaching out to people from all backgrounds — particularly young people — through social media." That connection will happen via four accounts. Look for @MichelleObama on Twitter and follow FLOTUS on Facebook at Facebook.com/MichelleObama — both will be reactivated starting after January 20, You can also keep up with her at Instagram.com/MichelleObama and MichelleObama on Snapchat. To see where you can follow all other members of Obama's administration, head here.
Refinery29's Torey Van Oot contributed to this report.
