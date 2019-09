Weed Yoga Will Enlighten You In A Whole New Way

Ganja Yoga isn't just about "mixing cannabis and exercise," Dussault writes on her website. "It is a ceremony that makes conscious relaxation an intentional ritual...a lifestyle to help you create a more stress-free world." (Though if you ask us, mixing cannabis and exercise is cool enough on its own, too.) Ganja Yoga costs $25 (£20) per class and includes "sun grown organic flower, C02 vape pens or paleo edibles," or weed-laced biscuits. Though you don't have to use cannabis during the class, it is kind of the whole point. "Ganja Yoga is about experiencing something beautiful and trippy and cool inside yourself," the site reads. If you can't quite make it to San Francisco for an in-person class, don't worry — Dussault also has a Ganja Yoga book coming out in April.