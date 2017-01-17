Young Thug just released the most meta music video of the decade. It's currently going viral with almost one million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. And Young Thug isn't even in it. Let us explain. It all started when the rapper started brainstorming visual concepts for a music video for his track "Wyclef Jean" which was released on his mixtape Jeffrey back in August, which you might recall for its memorable album cover. Thug sent over an audio message to director Ryan Staake with instructions for him. For example, he said he "wanted to do it in The Hills" with "kiddie cars," "bad bitches," and "hoes." The only thing is, he never showed up for any of the shots, instead sending over separate footage he shot (of himself eating Cheetos outside of a private plane) two months after the fact. So Staake decided to use his lemons and make some lemonade. He cut and skewed footage he took on the day that Thug decided not to show up (more on that in the video) and added title cards explaining what had gone wrong during filming (a lot). At the end of it all, the music video cost £80,000 to shoot — and the artist never even showed up. But the final product is laugh out loud funny. Even though it's hilarious, it still is a little bizarre; Staake himself said he "still can't believe this is out."
This one is for the Directors. @youngthug - Wyclef Jean https://t.co/33oyAlQ0NQ (I still can't believe this is out) pic.twitter.com/0Eo9fQO2Zr— Ryan Staake (@ryanstaake) January 17, 2017
But we're glad he did it. In fact, everyone on Twitter is going wild over it.
@ryanstaake @youngthug this was the most riveted I've been by a video in a long time. Absolutely nuts. And funny. And just too real!— cool jacket (@sexyghosts) January 17, 2017
@ryanstaake @youngthug 2017 music video of the year— OSRS kai heitai (@jpaolo_sese) January 17, 2017
Especially fellow directors who couldn't hide their appreciation for Staake's work.
@ryanstaake this one is definitely for the Directors. Way to tell a story ??— Garfield Larmond (@WhoIsGLP) January 17, 2017
@ryanstaake i direct music videos and i'm so mad because this is the greatest thing i've ever seen. you did good. i love this so much.— mandrs (@mandrs) January 17, 2017
Wyclef Jean himself even approves of the track's vid.
.@youngthug absolutely brilliant! @ryanstaake @pompandclout @mannytheceo pic.twitter.com/4XcGGLNLud— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) January 17, 2017
Now, without further ado, here's the masterpiece itself.
I like 2017 already.
