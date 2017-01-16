Kylie Jenner Quietly Raised Half A Million Dollars For Kids With This Lip Kit

Kylie Jenner’s famed Lip Kits are doing a lot more good in the world than merely giving people full and fabulous pouts. The beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, which might be responsible for the hottest product in years, has officially raised half a million dollars in charity, People reports. Kylie partnered with Smile Train, an organisation that gives children cleft palate surgeries free of charge. The entire proceeds of Smile, a matte lipstick in pale pink, are helping children across the globe do just that. According to Smile Train’s website, clefts are often left untreated in low-income countries and can make it difficult for children to eat, breathe, and speak. In its first day on sale last fall, Smile raised $159,000 (£127,000) for Smile Train, funding surgeries for 638 children born with cleft palates.
Want to do some good in the world while also treating yourself? Purchase Smile at Kylie’s online store, when she restocks the colour. It's not currently available, but maybe if we all tweet her and ask nicely?
