Why This Natural Hair Doll Is So Important To Me

My love for dolls goes back as far as I can remember. As a toddler, my mother would carefully show me the vintage Barbies she’d been collecting since middle school. I remember being instantly entranced by all of the mod mini dresses, Go-Go boots, and jackets and wanting it all for myself. My obsession began — even though none of those dolls looked like me. My mother worked hard to provide me with toys and books that helped shape my identity as a black girl in America, but, frankly, there was very little diversity in my play things — many of which were hand-me-downs of her play things. That's not to say I didn't have black dolls growing up. There were a few — and I remember them all more distinctly than the others. First came Addy, the original black American Girl Doll. I connected with her story and her hair. I emulated my mum and grandmother, placing Addy on my lap and carefully brushing her strands from roots to tips. That was the first time I felt like a toy fully represented who I was. I had other black Barbies, but none of them embodied natural hair in a truthful way; they were simply carbon copies of their white counterparts, painted with a shade of chocolate. And those representations of beauty in my dolls — of sleek, straight, never tangled hair — came to define my own perceptions of beauty. I used chemical relaxers and wore straight weaves, because I didn't see my own coils as desirable. Only this year, with the rise of the natural hair movement, have I begun to love and accept my own hair.