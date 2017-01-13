Thanks To This Pop-Up We Now Know What Will Replace Avocado Toast In 2017

One of our new year's resolutions was to stop spending all our money on over-priced avocado toast. A hard goal for sure since so many restaurants offer different versions of the dish, and we could eat some form of the toast for almost every meal. Still, in the spirit of the new year, we are determined to try. Recently, a new toast trend has hit the scene, and we can't figure out if it's a good thing or bad thing for us avo toast addicts. This month, according to Food & Wine, the natural nut butter company Pip & Nut will have nut butter toast pop-up at London's Selfridges Food Hall. Here, it will serve artisanal nut butter toasts that range in flavour from classic to downright unusual. The Pip & Nut website explains that the pop-up will offer your choice of either sourdough or rye toast with any of four topping combinations, which include almond butter with marinated strawberries; peanut butter with grated apple and maple syrup; peanut butter with fresh chilli, lime, and coriander; and almond butter with avocado and spiced seeds. But, a new toast trend just means another semi-absurd dish to spend all our money on. TimeOut London reports that Pip & Nut will be charging £3 for one slice of this (expensive) nut butter toast trend.
Advertisement