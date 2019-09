Politician Arrested For Assault After Pinching A Woman In The Groin

Donald Trump's choice of words when he said he can "grab [women] by the pussy" because he's famous has been made into something of a joke for some. However, a recent incident in Connecticut reminds us this is something that really happens . Christopher von Keyserling, a Republican member of the Representative Town Meeting in Greenwich, CT, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault on Wednesday for doing literally what Trump described, The Westport Daily Voice reports. On December 8, a woman told von Keyserling during a conversation in a town building that "it was a new world politically," according to a warrant, which is supported by video footage from the building. "I love this new world, I no longer have to be politically correct," he replied. She said she couldn't help him if those were his values, prompting him to insult her for being a union worker. Then, she used an expletive toward him and retreated to her office, where he followed her. As the woman left the scene of their confrontation with a coworker, because she was feeling unsafe, he reached between her legs and pinched her crotch.