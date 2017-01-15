An Official Cadbury Creme Egg Cafe Is Coming To 5 UK Cities

Exciting news for fans of the Cadbury Creme Egg: the iconic Easter treat is getting its own pop-up cafe. Cadbury's Creme Egg Hunters’ Lodge will tour five UK cities from later this month, beginning in London and calling in at Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, and Edinburgh. Though pre-booked tickets have already sold out, Creme Egg lovers can still pick up walk-in tickets on the day on a first come, first served basis. Alternatively, people who don't manage to snap up tickets can treat themselves to a creme egg s’more from the cafe's takeaway hatch. Entry to the Creme Egg Hunters’ Lodge costs £4 per person, with all proceeds going to The Prince’s Trust Charity. It's worth noting that under 16s have to be accompanied by an adult, at a radio of one adult to two children. Once inside, visitors can help themselves to free tea, coffee and water, and purchase Creme Egg-themed treats such as "Creme Egg Hunters’ Hot Choc," "Creme Egg Forest Fridge Cake," and something called a "Creme Egg Black Forest Toastie." If you try that last one, please do let us know what it's like. Check out the full list of locations (and varying opening times) below, and visit the Lodge's Facebook page for further information.
Friday 27th January (16.50 – 21.00): London Eye, London
Monday 30th January (16.50 – 21.00): Broadmead, Bristol
Tuesday 31st January (16.50 – 21.00): Broadmead, Bristol
Friday 3rd February (15.50 – 20.00): St Martin in the Bullring, Birmingham
Saturday 4th February (13.50 – 18.00): St Martin in the Bullring, Birmingham
Wednesday 8th February (16.50 – 21.00): The Briggate, Leeds
Thursday 9th February (16.50 – 21.00): The Briggate, Leeds
Friday 10th February (15.50 – 20.00): Festival Square, Edinburgh
Saturday 11th February (13.50 – 18.00): Festival Square, Edinburgh
Saturday 25th February (13.50 – 18.00): London Eye, London
Sunday 26th February (13.50 – 18.00): London Eye, London
Friday 27th January (16.50 – 21.00): London Eye, London
Monday 30th January (16.50 – 21.00): Broadmead, Bristol
Tuesday 31st January (16.50 – 21.00): Broadmead, Bristol
Friday 3rd February (15.50 – 20.00): St Martin in the Bullring, Birmingham
Saturday 4th February (13.50 – 18.00): St Martin in the Bullring, Birmingham
Wednesday 8th February (16.50 – 21.00): The Briggate, Leeds
Thursday 9th February (16.50 – 21.00): The Briggate, Leeds
Friday 10th February (15.50 – 20.00): Festival Square, Edinburgh
Saturday 11th February (13.50 – 18.00): Festival Square, Edinburgh
Saturday 25th February (13.50 – 18.00): London Eye, London
Sunday 26th February (13.50 – 18.00): London Eye, London
Advertisement