President Obama Just Gave Joe Biden The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

President Barack Obama just awarded Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a beautiful tribute to the man POTUS has called his brother. A teary Biden accepted the medal, the highest civilian honour, at a ceremony at the White House on Thursday.
Obama said he is bestowing the honour on Biden for "faith in [his] fellow Americans, for [his] love of country, and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations." During the surprise send-off, Obama praised him as an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service." "If you can't admire Joe Biden as a person you've got a problem," Obama said. "He's as good a man as god ever created." He joked the ceremony would give the Internet one last chance to talk about the bromance the two share.
Obama went on to mention all of the amazing influences in Biden's life, including his parents, grade school teachers, Congressional colleagues, wife, children, and grandchildren. Noting that Biden's career is "nowhere close to finished," Obama says his vice president will go on to have an impact domestically and internationally.
