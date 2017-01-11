Kate Middleton’s Latest Style Ode To Princess Diana Is A Good One

Oh, Kate Middleton...like a fine wine, your style gets better with age. Your collection of clutches, sweeping gowns, and larger-than-life hats will never cease to amaze us. And sometimes, your fashion choices function as homages to the late Princess Diana. Your latest nod to Princess Di has us feeling blue, in the best way possible.
During a visit to the Anne Freud Centre for Children and Families in London, the Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a cobalt blue coat. We can't help but feel nostalgic about the hue, as it was a key shade in Princess Diana's wardrobe. A quick Google search of 'Princess Diana blue' and an array of royal, cobalt, and electric blue outfits come up. And, if you've got your magnifying glass handy, these two coats in question have a number of similarities. From the bold piping to the lapel to the oversized buttons — it's all too good (and just a little bit Bill Cunningham-esque, no?). All of this, of course, is why we can't help but be reminded of the iconic street style moment above. We're not sure whether this was intentional— though, given the Duchess' style references to the late Princess Diana in the past, it very well could be. (We'd like to it totally is.) And we won't be all that surprised if, come NYFW (which, need we remind you, is less than a month away), we see more than a few blue coats popping up outside of the shows. We'll let you know
if when we do.
