You’ll Want To DIY A Moto Jacket After Seeing Emma Roberts’ #OOTD

The Mighty Company just launched in May last year, but it arrived on the scene with a business model that touched on three particularly buzzy fashion niches: direct-to-consumer, customisable, and all-moto-everything. Soon enough, Gigi Hadid was rocking a personalised leather bomber from the brand. As with everything the model touches, that jacket started (or, perhaps, continued) a trend towards personalisation that's basically everywhere these days. Outerwear, however, was Instagram's favourite take on the trend — and Team Custom just got another member added to its roster, courtesy of The Mighty Company.
Actress and all-around fashion girl Emma Roberts took a page straight out of the Hadid playbook and got the ultimate insurance for your wardrobe when friends ask to "borrow" something. She personalised her fringed Versailles moto from Mighty Company with roses and her name in script scrawled across the back. This particular style happens to be a personal favourite of the brand's founder, Jessie Willner. Unsurprisingly, she was pretty psyched to see Roberts wearing it. "I love Emma’s style because it’s this effortless balance of polished and cool," Willner told Refinery29. As we're deep in layering season, most of our #OOTD creativity is channeled onto our toppers, since that ends up being the most prominent, visible part of our looks in colder temps. Considering Roberts was chilling poolside in her jacket, heat-retention might not have been her main outfit M.O. Still, it's further proof that the personalisation trend is still going strong. Plus, The Mighty Company has seen a boost in sales ever since Hadid was first spotted in her jacket last year. Willner said that after Gigi wore her bomber, the brand "got flooded with sales of the white style she was wearing," and there was also an increase in custom orders. "Over half of the general orders that came in had requests for customisation," Willner noted. "We've sold out of that specific style twice now, with waitlists still happening months later." So, go ahead, monogram anything and everything — or, if you feel so inclined, DIY your own moto, inspired by Roberts'.
Advertisement