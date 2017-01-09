"The ordinary method of cutting out a wedge is very faulty in this respect," the magazine reads, referring to the part of the cake that is left exposed after cutting out a wedge. As the cake continues to sit out, the next slice becomes dry. "The results to be aimed at are so to cut the cake that the remaining portions shall fit together," the magazine continues, and that's exactly what happens. As Bellos demonstrates, by cutting a round cake lengthwise down the middle and removing a rectangular slice, you can then push the remaining semi-circles of the cake together so the exposed surfaces protect each other from drying out. To ensure optimal freshness, secure them with a rubber band. The next time you want a slice, cut the cake down the middle again, this time perpendicular to the original cut. From there, alternate the cuts and continue to push the remaining pieces together so they sit flush with one another, allowing for maximum enjoyment. It sounds complicated, it's worth it; you'll never have another dry leftover cake on your hands again. Watch the magic below!