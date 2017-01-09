People love the Golden Globes. First, it brings together our favourites from both film and television, meaning we're served up a double dose of celebrities — and, thus, double the fashion. Second, all attendees are treated to alcoholic refreshments throughout the broadcast, making the bits between award categories (and the ensuing Snapchats) all the more amusing. Needless to say, even before the two-hour red carpet broadcast began, we had the bar set pretty damn high.
Thankfully, that whole "new year, new you" thing that's currently floating around helped breathe some fresh air into the award show circuit, because the 2017 line-up is arguably one of the chicest in recent memory: Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Hailee Steinfeld — and that's just the best actress categories. But, much like the performances that landed them nominations, these ladies didn't disappoint with their fashions, either. See the show-stoppers that won the red carpet in the slideshow, ahead.