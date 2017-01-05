There’s one movement in beauty that’s blowing up like crazy right now, and it signifies a positive social shift that’s been a long time coming: Men wearing — and owning — the makeup space. Just a few months after the groundbreaking news that CoverGirl snagged its first-ever CoverBoy, another male social media star is getting the mass-market recognition he deserves. Manny Gutierrez, a.k.a. Manny MUA, has officially joined team Maybelline as its first-ever male spokesmodel. Gutierrez, alongside fellow YouTube beauty influencer Shayla Mitchell, synced up with the brand to create a video campaign for the upcoming launch of The Colossal Big Shot Mascara — and the duo is on a mission to teach us all how to embrace our inner boss, starting with our lashes. "We're so excited to team up with Manny and Shayla, who are true leading influencers in the social media world, on our first ever video campaign that features influencers as the stars,” says Anne-Marie Nelson Bogle, the senior vice president of marketing at Maybelline. “The duo's boss-like personalities, in which they unapologetically slay both their makeup looks and their professional lives, made them a perfect fit for the role.” It’s beyond cool to see a male Instagram beauty icon shining his light in such a major way — and it seems as though Gutierrez’s larger-than-life attitude was practically made to be in the spotlight. "I feel like men in beauty have to work a lot harder just to get credibility, because it’s such a women’s world," he told us in an interview. With three million followers under his belt, it’s safe to say that Gutierrez and his fellow male makeup artists is paving the way for a new kind of thinking when it comes to beauty norms. Check out the monumental video, below, for the major inspiration to live your own boss life.
