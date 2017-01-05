Adele Ring Sparks Speculation Singer Secretly Got Hitched

As you know, we'll occasionally engage in some ring-related Kremlinology. The latest to hand to step into the spotlight is Adele's. Her previously ringless left hand is now very much ringed! Last Tuesday, the 28-year-old stepped out in Beverly Hills and some enterprising photographer snagged a snap of Adele's left hand. If you'll enhance, you'll see that there's a ring on her finger.
Video: Rumour has it Adele is married. Or is she - the latest on her relationship status https://t.co/0AHqgMKQ5j pic.twitter.com/z911ZaNnR2— جوليا عبدالله (@Julia_Abdulla) January 4, 2017
Previously, there had not been a ring on her finger. Entertainment Tonight reports that longtime partner Simon Konecki was also wearing a similar ring when he went shopping Monday with the couple's 4-year-old. Who knows, maybe she wasn't joking about having another baby after all. Of course, she's been vocal that marriage isn't a priority of hers. But things change, maybe someone's accountant told her marriage was good for tax and inheritance reasons. Or maybe she and Konecki just really like wearing rings on the fingers traditionally reserved for marriage. In Britain, they call that type of person a "lorry." (Not really.)
