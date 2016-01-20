30 Photos Of Jackie O. From The Early Days Of American Street Style

In the slideshow ahead, we're looking back at the timeless style of the late Jackie O. A New York native, Onassis' often colour-blocked wardrobe could be considered the antidote to the all-black mantra of those who inhabit the city (and still praise her style) today. If it wasn't a pillbox hat, it was a pair of oversized sunglasses. If it wasn't a set of elbow-length gloves, it was a tiny bow. Either way, no detail was left untied. And that's why, through controversy and tragedy, Onassis and her style still live on today.