30 Photos Of Jackie O. From The Early Days Of American Street Style

If ever there were a more iconic and stylish first lady than Michelle Obama , it was Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Always one to dissociate the politics from her fashion, she was legendary for her approach to dressing under an entire nation's magnifying glass. Simply: If she liked it, she had to have it. And so it'd go that, despite being scrutinised for her spending habits , Onassis and her style were emulated in retailers and magazines across the country.