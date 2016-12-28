This Instagram Account Is Uncovering Your Brows' Biggest Skeletons

What do spiky updos, baby butterfly clips, and frosted lips have in common? That's right: They're all byproducts of the late '90s and early '00s. Yet there's one more thing that is perhaps the most defining trend of the era — and that's over-tweezed eyebrows. Because if anything was true at the time, it's that when it came to your brow hair, thin was in.
If you've ever fallen victim to the overuse of tweezers — and we'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't — then the latest spoof Instagram account @historyofoverplucking is sure to hit a nerve. Its tagline is, "Everybody makes mistakes," and its feed consists of a full-blown encyclopaedia of skinny-brow looks — and the list of offenders might surprise you. Of course, you've got the biggest stars of the '90s (think the Spice Girls, Drew Barrymore, Naomi Campbell, and more). But, if the goal is to prove that the popular look at that time was only an act of resurgence, the photos that pull from as far back as the Renaissance years do the job.
Feeling nostalgic yet? We were, too, so we rounded up our favourite WTF over-tweezing moments from the account that'll make you happy to live in a world where more natural brows reign supreme. Here's hoping this is the end of old trends becoming new again.
