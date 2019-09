Debbie Reynolds Dies At Age 84, One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds reportedly suffered a stroke Wednesday and has been rushed to the hospital, People reports. This incident comes on the heels of the death of Reynolds' daughter Carrie Fisher . Representation for Reynolds did not immediately respond to request for comment on the singer's health.The 84-year-old Hollywood legend was last in the press regarding her daughter's cardiac episode on December 23, which preceded Fisher's death yesterday morning. The actress tweeted an update on Fisher's health Christmas Day."Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes," she wrote. Reynolds has not tweeted since.In 2012, the Singing in the Rain star cancelled three months of shows due to hospitalisation — reportedly, she'd had an adverse reaction to medication. The cause of Reynolds' current hospitalization is unclear, although outlets continue to report that she suffered a stroke.We will continue to update this developing story.