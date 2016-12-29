Debbie Reynolds Dies At Age 84, One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Update: Debbie Reynolds died today at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, at 84, Variety reports. She reportedly collapsed while making plans for daughter Carrie Fisher's funeral and was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
“She wanted to be with Carrie,” son Todd Fisher told Variety.
Reynolds was best-known as one of the top MGM actresses of the 1950s and '60s, starring in classics like Singin' in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Her all-American good looks combined with her take-no-prisoners on-screen persona captivated audiences for decades. Her late career included appearances on The Golden Girls, Roseanne, voice work in Family Guy, and a 2000 Emmy nomination for her recurring role on pioneering sitcom Will and Grace.
Her relationship with daughter Fisher was commonly regarded as the basis for Carrie Fisher's bestselling 1987 novel Postcards From the Edge. The pair's relationship was detailed at great length in Fisher's one-woman show Wishful Drinking.
Debbie Reynolds reportedly suffered a stroke Wednesday and has been rushed to the hospital, People reports. This incident comes on the heels of the death of Reynolds' daughter Carrie Fisher. Representation for Reynolds did not immediately respond to request for comment on the singer's health.
The 84-year-old Hollywood legend was last in the press regarding her daughter's cardiac episode on December 23, which preceded Fisher's death yesterday morning. The actress tweeted an update on Fisher's health Christmas Day.
"Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes," she wrote. Reynolds has not tweeted since.
In 2012, the Singing in the Rain star cancelled three months of shows due to hospitalisation — reportedly, she'd had an adverse reaction to medication. The cause of Reynolds' current hospitalization is unclear, although outlets continue to report that she suffered a stroke.
We will continue to update this developing story.
