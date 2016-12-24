Update: Carrie Fisher's brother, Todd, tells the The Hollywood Reporter that Fisher is "out of the emergency room" following her cardiac episode. He told the Associated Press earlier in the day that she was in "stable" condition, but later backtracked. Currently, he says she is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. He told the AP he could not classify her condition as of last night. He elaborated in a second interview with the AP, saying many details about her condition and what caused it are still unknown.
This story was originally published at 8.05 a.m. on December 24.
Actress and writer Carrie Fisher is in critical condition after suffering a "cardiac episode" yesterday, The Los Angles Times reports.
Emergency workers told the paper that Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital shortly after her flight landed at LAX around noon local time. TMZ was the first to report the incident, which occurred while the 60-year-old star was flying from London to Los Angeles.
United Airlines confirmed to the Times in a statement that medical personnel met Flight 935 to treat an "unresponsive passenger."
“Our thoughts are with our customer at this time,” the statement read.
The LAX police department, meanwhile, told the paper that they responded to scene, where paramedics were performing CPR on Fisher.
In addition to her work on Star Wars, Fisher is famed for acting performances in films like When Harry Met Sally. The outspoken actress' book, Postcards from the Edge, was made into a 1990 film starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine. The daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Fisher is mother to Scream Queens star Billie Lourd.
