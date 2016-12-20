Where the glassy technique used pieces of cellophane to create a prismatic effect, the updated version uses what looks like holographic foil that you’d find at a craft store. Park hasn’t shared her exact method of creating the look, but our guess is that she employs a similar cut-and-glue M.O. to create that diamond-like shine. (Hence why Park calls it the 3-D diamond nail.)



Considering just how quickly its predecessor look shot to Instagram stardom, don’t be surprised if diamond nail art starts showing up on your feed, like, yesterday. Want to beat everyone else to the punch? Grab some foil, a clear topcoat, a pair of scissors, and give it a try. Just don't do it on days you need to concentrate — because you won't be able to look away.

