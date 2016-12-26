How Lucy Hale Went From Beauty Newbie To Total Badass

The internet can't keep its eyes off of Lucy Hale. Whether we're watching her stir up trouble as Aria on Pretty Little Liars, or tracking her ever-evolving hair changes throughout the years, she's a girl we're wild about keeping up with. I mean, it's not every day you see a chick go from pretty side-swept waves at one appearance to a rock-and-roll braid the next.



And since we love seeing what she'll do pretty much anytime she goes out in public, we thought it might be fun to go back and see how Lucy's look has transformed since she first came on the scene way back in 2006. Let's just say that the actress has gracefully morphed from play-it-safe newbie to complete beauty renegade.



Click through to see Lucy's extensive beauty evolution. If anything, she's proof that you can change your look up as often as you want — and look badass all along the way.