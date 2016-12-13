Tinder Now Lets You Swipe Right (Or Left) On Your TV

Until now, Tinder has generally been a solitary experience. Sometimes you might ask a friend before deciding to swipe right or left, but more often it's something you do when you're bored on a bus ride or trying to avoid actually getting up in the morning.
However, Tinder has now teamed up with Apple TV to make the dating app more of a family affair. "Why swipe alone when you can let Aunt Donna have a say?" the app says in a press release. "She’s known you since you were two; she’s watched you grow. If she says you should Swipe Right on that nice girl in the penguin costume, you Swipe Right on that nice girl in the penguin costume."
Now, the idea of spending Boxing Day sat around the telly, debating whether "Alex, 26" or "Kim, 32" is worth a right-swipe may sound pretty excruciating. But using Tinder with a group of friends could be quite fun, no? Wired reports that Tinder's TV app uses Apple's new "swipeable remote control" to allow you to swipe right, left, or give someone a Super Like, just like you do on your phone.
Tinder's in-house sociologist recently told R29 that the app sees a "really big spike [in users] beginning around the New Year," so now could be the time to give Tinder TV a go. Check out a video demonstration below.
