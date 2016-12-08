If Pantone’s pick for Colour of the Year is anything to go by, we’re about to see a lot more green. The colour authorities have named Greenery the official hue of 2017. And, compared to 2016’s choice of Rose Quartz and Serenity, it's 10 times livelier. What’s more, Pantone has partnered with Butter London to bring the bright, grassy shade straight to your fingertips.



“Though Greenery may seem like an energetic hue to some, I view it as more of a neutral,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute. “Greenery is complementary to almost any colour; this dovetails into the coloration of beauty products due to the shade's tremendous versatility.”



Versatility isn't the first thing that comes to mind when we think of bright green. But in the world of colour psychology, green represents balance, harmony, growth, and renewal — all of which are things we could stand to introduce into our everyday lives. That kind of change may not happen overnight, but our beauty routines sound like a pretty good place to start.



