Hair Foiling Is Your Answer To Jaw-Dropping Holiday Party Hair

Ah, the holidays. What is it about the most wonderful time of the year that happily turns us all into look-at-me disco balls? The second we start to feel festive, covering ourselves head-to-toe in all things glitter and gold suddenly seems like a totally reasonable idea. With rainbow-glitter braids and metallic hair tattoos already on our radar, we’ve discovered yet another festive OTT look to add to our must-try list this holiday season: hair foiling.
The easy technique adds the perfect amount of tinsel-y sparkle to any style and it can be as noticeable or as subtle as you’d like.
Move over #glitterroots, there's a new sparkly hair trend in town: hair foiling! See how to get this look, created by @sarah.lovekm over at beautylaunchpad.com! . . . #hairfoiling #foils #hairstylistlife #hairinspo #holidayhair #hairaccessories #sparklyhair #hairideas #glitterhair #mermaidhair #newyearseve #newyearshair #hairtrends #hairtrends2017 #goldhair #silverhair #salonlife #hairspiration #coolhair #hairgoals
Kevin Murphy stylist Sarah Lund created the full look with nothing but a large curling iron, a lot of hairspray, and the same type of foil you can track down at your local craft store. Just place small pieces wherever you want to emphasise as the last step in your style — Lund recommends along the part or right on the section of hair you’ve tucked behind your ear.
What are you waiting for? Go perfect your hair-foiling technique before it’s time to pull it out for a party. We have a feeling this look going to take a little bit of practice.
