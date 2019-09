May We Present Lady Victoria Beckham In Waiting (For Her Uber)

Back in the old days — we're talking, like, the 1800s — to be a lady in waiting was to assume the role of personal assistant to someone of a higher or royal court. There was Lady Mary (Boleyn) , who was the assistant to her sister, the English queen Anne Boleyn. Then came Lady Mabell Ogilvy , Countess of Airlie, the lady in waiting to Queen Mary, keeper of her bedchamber. And today, we present to you Lady Victoria Caroline Beckham , our favourite mogul, waiting for her Uber.Okay, okay, we're just kidding. Let's be real: The Beckhams most likely don't take Ubers. Here, Mrs. Beckham is not waiting for her app-beckoned ride like us plebes, of course. Because of the impeccable lighting courtesy of the paparazzi's flashes, she's clearly posing for photographs upon entering her chauffeured car to VB HQ . But it's the shadow of serenity that surrounds her, the angel-like aura that accents her crème-coloured turtleneck, that has us so mesmerised. That, and of course, the rest of her #ootd: the impeccably tailored pair of plaid Annie Hall-esque pants paired with what could be called her "daytime heels," opening at the top of her foot just so, like a blossoming white rose during spring.But wait — what God-given reason does she have to wear a turtleneck that's so...exaggerated and chin-obscuring? That's so...Posh? What could she be hiding that we round-the-clock chroniclers of all things fashion need to know? Could it be a minimalist choker, her major-key version of the anti-choker turtleneck? Or is it a swath of hickeys from her husband, Sir David Robert Joseph Beckham Look, we have a lot of questions, clearly. But for now, we'll leave you with this fabulous moment in Mother Posh's long-standing reign of street style . Reblog it, tweet it, make a meme out of it — hell, tape it to the inside of your cubicle at work to remind yourself that you, too, can dominate the sidewalk with a statement turtleneck so dramatic, it resembles a neck brace. But until we get our answers (and believe you us, we will get to the bottom of this), we'll be waiting...for our cab — because the subway is delayed, yet again — and trying to look an iota as posh as Posh.