All humans, regardless of gender, have sex. So why is it that Instagram only finds nipples unpresentable when they're on a woman's chest? The sexualisation of women's bodies has caused mass censorship of female nipples — and the app is no exception. Now, a brilliant new Instagram account is challenging the app's sexist guidelines.
As reported by The Daily Dot, the Instagram account Genderless Nipples is proving how silly the app's policy is by posting photos of nipples from all genders. The Instagram bio reads: "Men are allowed to show their nipples, women's get banned. Support ALL genders! Let's change this policy!" To prove its point about how all nipples are created equal, the account only displays close-up photos of nipples, so it's impossible to tell which belong to women.
Seriously, can you tell?
As reported by The Daily Dot, the Instagram account Genderless Nipples is proving how silly the app's policy is by posting photos of nipples from all genders. The Instagram bio reads: "Men are allowed to show their nipples, women's get banned. Support ALL genders! Let's change this policy!" To prove its point about how all nipples are created equal, the account only displays close-up photos of nipples, so it's impossible to tell which belong to women.
Seriously, can you tell?
Advertisement
For the record, here's what Instagram's community guidelines have to say about female nipples on the app:
"We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram...it also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed."
Nowhere are men's nipples mentioned — which is why it so perfectly proved Genderless Nipples point when Instagram removed a photo of nipples belonging to a man from the site.
NEWS: We just had one of our male nipples removed. Instagram, you can't even tell the difference between male and female nipples; who could!? So why even bother banning female nipples if they can be so similar?💪🏼💥⭐️ Ps. Thanks everyone for returning tonour account @genderlessnipples is a fake Instagram account.
Advertisement