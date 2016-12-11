We've got a lot of wonderful seasonal Starbucks beverages here in the UK. I mean, I spend most of the year counting down to the eggnog latte. But the drinks we have don't even begin to measure up to the treats Starbucks serves up in Hong Kong. This season, Starbucks Hong Kong has been offering drinks that don't just taste like the holidays, but also look as festive as your favourite cosy Christmas sweater.
Starbucks Hong Kong's Santa Hat Latte looks like it came right off of jolly old Saint Nick's head. The dark-chocolate mocha latte (YUM) comes topped with a swirl of strawberry whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, and a puff of plain whipped cream to resemble Santa's hat. The combination of dark chocolate and strawberries is enough to make me not care what it looks like, but the adorableness is a very welcome added bonus.
Starbucks Hong Kong's Santa Hat Latte looks like it came right off of jolly old Saint Nick's head. The dark-chocolate mocha latte (YUM) comes topped with a swirl of strawberry whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, and a puff of plain whipped cream to resemble Santa's hat. The combination of dark chocolate and strawberries is enough to make me not care what it looks like, but the adorableness is a very welcome added bonus.
Advertisement
For those looking for something a little less sweet but just as cute, Starbucks Hong Kong has the Teavana Christmas Ribbon Latte. It's a green-tea latte with a hint of pomegranate juice. On top, there's a dollop of foamed milk and pomegranate drizzle swirled in a spiral shape. It almost looks like the bands of red and white on a candy cane.
In addition to holiday season-inspired beverages, the Hong Kong locations are offering festive food options. There's the Earl Grey chiffon bundt cake, and you can take a whole one home if you order it two days in advance. Perhaps the most precious of the offerings, though, is the chocolate-and-raspberry Reindeer Parfait. This sweet treat has a little red nose and antlers made of chocolate. It might be too cute to eat.
In addition to holiday season-inspired beverages, the Hong Kong locations are offering festive food options. There's the Earl Grey chiffon bundt cake, and you can take a whole one home if you order it two days in advance. Perhaps the most precious of the offerings, though, is the chocolate-and-raspberry Reindeer Parfait. This sweet treat has a little red nose and antlers made of chocolate. It might be too cute to eat.
Advertisement