2016: A Year In Female Protest

It seems we are more ready to fight than ever before. “Women, particularly younger women, won't tolerate the abuse, the inequality, the discrimination that they experience. There is a real impatience for change,” Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, told Refinery29. “I think misogyny and the climate of hostility towards women will continue to dominate our media and social media. I think we will continue to see women fighting back strongly against this.”21st January 2017 will see the Women’s March On Washington , which looks set to shut down the city. The organisers say that their aim is to "send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world, that women's rights are human rights."All this is, of course, not to dismiss the work of so many people before us. As Sisters Uncut, who have been considerably active this year in fighting for funding for domestic violence services in the UK, told Refinery29:“Even if women have been more visible in protests this year, it's important to recognise that women and non-binary people, especially those of colour, have been engaged in activism and at the forefront of political change for decades. This is of course not to minimise the exceptional work done this year by women and non-binary people... It's only to underscore that there is other, less newsworthy forms of protest that have been going on for much longer.”Many other cities around the world are planning marches “in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Washington” on 21st January, including London. I plan to be there. Because I can’t believe we still have to protest this fucking shit.