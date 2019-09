Women across Argentina are expected to walk out of work for an hour today in protest over the death of a teenage girl who was raped and tortured earlier this month.Schoolgirl Lucia Perez, 16, died in the coastal city of Mar del Plata after an attack that lead prosecutor María Isabel Sánchez described as unlike anything she had ever seen, The Guardian reported Perez's assailants washed her in a bid to remove forensic evidence, before taking her to hospital where they said she had overdosed on drugs, the BBC reported . In reality, the attack was so severe that the pain caused Perez to suffer a cardiac arrest, the prosecutor said.Hundreds of thousands of women will engage in a "women's strike" – marked with the Twitter hashtag #MiercolesNegro , or Black Wednesday – in protest over violence against women in Argentina.Demonstrators will stop doing their jobs and other activities from 1pm local time. They will later march and congregate on the main Plaza de Mayo square in Buenos Aires.