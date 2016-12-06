Oh, sure, you know all the lyrics to every single Destiny's Child song. Your email password is "Bugaboo" and you've been known to throw your hands up at perfect strangers. We're impressed. Now tell us what you know about Girl's Tyme.
Only the most devout Beyhive members are aware of Beyoncé's first girl group. Bey had only just hit the double digits when she fronted the questionably spelled Girl's Tyme circa 1992, a career move that resulted in an appearance on Star Search. They didn't win, but there's no denying that star power.
But don't take our word for it. A big chunk of Beyoncé's history is up for grabs to the highest bidder. Entertainment Weekly reports that Ted Owen & Co. is selling more than 2.5 hours of unedited, unaired footage of Girl's Tyme performances, including Bey's first music video ever.
One might argue that seeing Baby Bey jump around on stage with future Destiny's Child songbirds Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson is priceless. The auction house, however, is expecting anywhere from £1.5 to £3 million for the footage. Bidding ends January 10, so start checking under the couch cushions now.
Only the most devout Beyhive members are aware of Beyoncé's first girl group. Bey had only just hit the double digits when she fronted the questionably spelled Girl's Tyme circa 1992, a career move that resulted in an appearance on Star Search. They didn't win, but there's no denying that star power.
But don't take our word for it. A big chunk of Beyoncé's history is up for grabs to the highest bidder. Entertainment Weekly reports that Ted Owen & Co. is selling more than 2.5 hours of unedited, unaired footage of Girl's Tyme performances, including Bey's first music video ever.
One might argue that seeing Baby Bey jump around on stage with future Destiny's Child songbirds Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson is priceless. The auction house, however, is expecting anywhere from £1.5 to £3 million for the footage. Bidding ends January 10, so start checking under the couch cushions now.
Advertisement