In what's surely a first, a reportedly-pregnant Irina Shayk walked the runway in Wednesday's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Both Us Weekly and E! News report on her pregnancy, which would make perfect sense given how she was styled for her runway walk.
Shayk, appearing in her first VS Fashion Show at 30, walked twice wearing garments that obscured her stomach. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show includes a wide variety of looks, and it's not often that those looks are tailored to obscure the models' figure. That's kind of the opposite of the point, as far as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show goes.
Here's her styling, in which she looks every bit the supermodel that she is.
Shayk, appearing in her first VS Fashion Show at 30, walked twice wearing garments that obscured her stomach. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show includes a wide variety of looks, and it's not often that those looks are tailored to obscure the models' figure. That's kind of the opposite of the point, as far as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show goes.
Here's her styling, in which she looks every bit the supermodel that she is.
Advertisement
irina shayk slayed the runway while she's pregnant #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/yX2STTDAEp— . (@bieberrfenty) November 30, 2016
She told Vogue she thinks modelling is changing for the better, as exemplified by the VS Fashion Show.
“You can see designers and fashion people bringing in older girls to do their shows — I’m not even afraid to say older,” Shayk tells the publication. “[Modelling is] not just about age or skinny bodies anymore; it’s about the personality and beautiful souls. I travel around the world, and there are so many beautiful girls, but that’s not going to make you a supermodel. You have to have something more than just a pretty face.”
Setting aside the oxymoron of "older girls," Shayk is right. The past year has seen models like Ashley Graham become world famous. Of course, the VS Fashion Show has always been more about fun and spectacle than the occasionally grim looks you'll see presented on couture runways.
The child, should it exist, would be Shayk's and actor Bradley Cooper's first. The pair have reportedly been dating since April 2015.
“You can see designers and fashion people bringing in older girls to do their shows — I’m not even afraid to say older,” Shayk tells the publication. “[Modelling is] not just about age or skinny bodies anymore; it’s about the personality and beautiful souls. I travel around the world, and there are so many beautiful girls, but that’s not going to make you a supermodel. You have to have something more than just a pretty face.”
Setting aside the oxymoron of "older girls," Shayk is right. The past year has seen models like Ashley Graham become world famous. Of course, the VS Fashion Show has always been more about fun and spectacle than the occasionally grim looks you'll see presented on couture runways.
The child, should it exist, would be Shayk's and actor Bradley Cooper's first. The pair have reportedly been dating since April 2015.
Advertisement