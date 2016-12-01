Call it the stepped-up version of the half-moon manicure, because our favourite new nail trend is just as celestial. That's right: The latest lacquer movement to hit our Instagram feeds is constellation manicures — and they're making a strong case for getting back into nail art. The simple designs replicate zodiac star patterns (and carry the same name as a certain cool-girl piercing trend) and interpretations run the gamut from abstract designs that make heavy use of negative space, all the way to complete galaxies done in detail.
Some use teeny foil stars or pearls to give the designs dimension. Others create a hyper-realistic version of the night sky. Most art featured here comes from South Korea, the migratory birthplace of so many beauty trends on the move. For those who want to double down on the look, groundwork can be laid with zodiac-inspired nail polish. But either way, there’s no better way for astrology lovers to connect the dots on their digits.
Some use teeny foil stars or pearls to give the designs dimension. Others create a hyper-realistic version of the night sky. Most art featured here comes from South Korea, the migratory birthplace of so many beauty trends on the move. For those who want to double down on the look, groundwork can be laid with zodiac-inspired nail polish. But either way, there’s no better way for astrology lovers to connect the dots on their digits.