All Mariah Carey Wants For Christmas Is This Dancer

It looks like we can safely say Mariah Carey is dating her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. The Daily Mail published photos of them kissing in the ocean in Maui, where she joined friends and family for Thanksgiving weekend, and reported that she's confirmed the relationship.
Carey broke up with her ex-fiancé James Packer in October. In true Mariah fashion, the split was full of drama, including a request on her part for a £40 million "inconvenience fee." But happily, it looks like she's moved on in no time.
Tanaka is not only a dancer but also a choreographer and actor, according to his Instagram. Packer was reportedly jealous of him when they were still together.
We'll learn more about Tanaka on the show Mariah's World, according to People. There's another reason to catch the docuseries, if watching her bathe in diamonds and eat salmon with capers wasn't motivation enough.
